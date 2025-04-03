Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Windshield Protector (CLM-723)
PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional driver, and I wanted to create a way to protect and preserve the original windshield glass," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the WINDSHIELD PROTECTOR. My design helps avoid unexpected damage and costly repairs or replacements."
The invention provides a transparent windshield guard for vehicles. In doing so, it helps prevent costly damage caused by kicked-up stones and other road debris. As a result, it provides added protection. It also helps improve the driver's view. The invention features a secure, lightweight, and weatherproof design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for vehicle owners.
The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-723, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
