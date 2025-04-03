Revenue Analytics Appoints Shane Cumming As Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Analytics, a recognized leader in revenue optimization, has appointed Shane Cumming as Chief Revenue Officer. With the company experiencing over 60% growth in the past two years, Cumming's proven track record will be instrumental in driving the company's momentum and global expansion. Revenue Analytics empowers industry leaders across travel and hospitality, manufacturing and distribution, media, and technology by leveraging the power of AI and machine learning to deliver innovative and impactful solutions that deliver measurable revenue growth.

With more than 20 years of enterprise SaaS leadership experience across North America, Europe, and APAC, Shane joins Revenue Analytics to lead its next phase of strategic growth and market expansion. Prior to joining Revenue Analytics, Shane served as CRO at Acrolinx, where he scaled global sales and modernized the go-to-market approach to drive significant growth. His career includes key leadership roles at Infor, Lawson, and Confirmit, where he built and led high-performing vertical teams delivering SaaS solutions to manufacturing, distribution, and enterprise clients worldwide.

Shane will focus on delivering customers fast time-to-value, accelerating new logo acquisition, expanding partnerships with private equity firms, and enhancing sales performance to capitalize on the company's strong momentum in pricing and revenue management solutions.

"Shane's combination of global SaaS sales leadership expertise, diverse industry experience, and proven ability to lead teams globally makes him the ideal CRO to drive Revenue Analytics' next phase of growth," said Bill Brewster, CEO of Revenue Analytics. "We're excited to have Shane onboard to elevate our go-to-market strategy, drive scalable growth, and further solidify our leadership in revenue optimization."

ABOUT REVENUE ANALYTICS

Revenue Analytics turns complex pricing into a competitive advantage. As a leader in AI-powered revenue and margin optimization, its innovative solutions help businesses boost profits and drive sales performance through actionable insights and predictive analytics. Revenue Analytics empowers smarter pricing decisions that drive bigger profits. Learn how to unlock the full potential of revenue management at .

SOURCE Revenue Analytics, Inc.

