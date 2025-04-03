AXA XL Appoints Lindsay Hermann As New Head Of Property For Central Zone

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CHICAGO, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Lindsay Hermann as the new Head of Property for its Central Zone, based in Chicago and reporting to Michele Sansone, AXA XL's Chief Underwriting Officer, Property and Multinational Solutions, Americas. Ms. Hermann will lead a regional property underwriting team providing clients with insurance protection for their most complex property risks.

According to Ms. Sansone, "We're excited to have Lindsay join us. Her extensive experience in property underwriting and her ability to build strong broker and client networks will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our property capabilities and grow throughout this region of the country. Her leadership will drive our continued commitment to providing innovative risk management solutions and exceptional service to our clients including leveraging our renowned risk engineering capabilities to enhance property resilience for clients."

With more than 22 years of experience in the insurance industry and a proven track record in property underwriting, Ms. Hermann joins AXA XL from Zurich Insurance Company, where she served as the AVP of Large Property Underwriting Management.

"With her extensive underwriting experience and longtime business relationships, Lindsay is a welcome addition to our Central Zone team ," said Vito Raimondi, Head of Client and Distribution, Central. "Our clients throughout the region will greatly appreciate Lindsay's expertise, particularly in addressing their growing concerns about extreme weather and other natural catastrophe risks. We look forward to working with her to address our clients' varied multiline insurance requirements."

AXA XL's North America Property business meets the global and domestic property insurance needs for a wide variety of commercial businesses and industries. Coverages include Equipment Breakdown , General Property and a Platinum Property policy, a comprehensive property insurance solution for businesses that insure 100% of their property risks with AXA XL. Insurance coverage is delivered by a dedicated team of underwriters, risk engineers and property claim managers who specialize in addressing large, complex property risks.

