KTL Solutions Achieves CMMC Level 2 Assessment Approval

This milestone demonstrates KTL Solutions' commitment to delivering secure and compliant IT services within FedRAMP-authorized environments, such as Azure Government. By meeting the cybersecurity standards set by the Department of Defense (DoD) under CMMC 2.0, KTL Solutions ensures its customers, including government contractors and organizations operating in highly regulated sectors, can confidently meet their compliance obligations when leveraging KTL's world-class IT services and technology solutions.

As one of the few authorized providers of Microsoft GCC and GCC-High, KTL Solutions supports clients requiring advanced security and compliance solutions. Passing the CMMC Level 2 assessment further validates the company's ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and reinforces its role as a trusted partner for organizations navigating stringent regulatory environments.

In addition to compliance services, KTL Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of Managed Service Provider (MSP) offerings, designed to help organizations optimize their IT infrastructure while maintaining security and compliance. These services include system & network administration, vulnerability management, system support, and continuous compliance. With expertise in managing secure environments, KTL Solutions enables clients to focus on their core operations while ensuring compliance with federal cybersecurity frameworks.

"KTL Solutions remains dedicated to strengthening cybersecurity resilience for our clients," said Tim Lally, President and CEO of KTL Solutions. "Achieving CMMC Level 2 assessment approval demonstrates our unwavering commitment to security, compliance, and excellence in IT services."

