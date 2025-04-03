Munley Law Partners Listed In 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide

Scranton, PA - Munley Law is pleased to announce that all five partners were named to the 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide.

The following attorneys have been named to the list for the following categories:



Senior Partner Marion Munley for Personal Injury. This is the sixth consecutive year that Marion has been named to the guide.

Partner Daniel W. Munley for Motor Vehicle. This is the fifth year Daniel has been named a Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyer.

Managing Partner Caroline Munley for Personal Injury. This is the third time Caroline has been named to the Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide.

Partner J. Christopher Munley for Motor Vehicle. This is the second time Christopher has been named in the guide. Partner Robert W. Munley III for Personal Injury and Motor Vehicle. This is the second year Robert has been named in the guide.

“We are honored to be recognized among the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers,” said Caroline Munle.“This distinction reflects our team's unwavering dedication to advocating for injury victims. We've always believed that every client deserves exceptional representation, regardless of background or circumstances. This recognition reinforces our commitment to fighting for our clients with the same passion and perseverance that has defined our practice for over 65 years.”

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law and workers compensation law . Their personal injury lawyers have been listed in Best Lawyers in America©, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned board certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list is an elite group of plaintiff attorneys from all over the United States. According to the guide, every lawyer named to the list was recognized because“they bring justice to individuals (or groups of them) for a physical harm they have suffered, as opposed to one that is chiefly financial.”

