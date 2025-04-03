Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Safety System (CHK-4300)
PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle safety system to help parents always remember to remove youngsters from their safety seats upon parking," said an inventor, from Franklinton, La., "so I invented the SAVE- A- LIFE. My design would serve as an automatic reminder, and it would enhance safety for children or pets in the backseat."
The invention provides an effective reminder for a parent to remove a child from the backseat of a vehicle upon parking. In doing so, it prevents a child from being left behind. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also helps prevent discomfort, hyperthermia, and possible death. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with children, vehicle owners, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-4300, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
