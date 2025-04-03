WARNER MUSIC GROUP AND JOSH GROBAN HONORED AT HARMONY PROGRAM GALA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A Harmony Program Board Member & WMG's President of Global Catalog, Kevin Gore accepted the honor on behalf of WMG, saying, "The Harmony Program's work isn't just about expanding access to music education, it's about harnessing the power of music to encourage collaboration and cultivate community. It's more important than ever for all of us to ensure that artistic expression continues to flourish freely and that organizations like the Harmony Program continue to thrive, so that they can foster the next generation of leaders, dreamers, and music makers. It's an honor to be recognized by such an essential and impactful organization in our community."

On stage, Groban said, "The work of the Harmony Program is vitally important because it's changing the mindset of these young people. Arts education, in an ever-divided and cynical world, is what tells us about the beauty of our similarities, but more importantly about the beauty of our differences. This honor is so special and it means the world to me."

"Warner Music Group has been an invaluable partner to the Harmony Program and its students for over a decade," said Harmony Program Founder and Executive Director, Anne Fitzgibbon. "Beyond financial support, they have provided our students with career mentorship, industry internships, and unforgettable, collaborative performances with world-class artists like Joyce DiDonato, Chris Thile, and Josh Groban. They exemplify the power of corporate philanthropy to inspire young people, and by extension, their broader communities."

Since 2015, WMG has been a proud partner of the Harmony Program's efforts, helping children gain critical life skills and make meaningful peer connections by bringing music education directly into under-served communities across New York City. The Harmony Program creates opportunities for these children to develop musical proficiency and social-emotional skills within a supportive environment. Acclaimed Warner Records artist and friend of the Harmony Program, Josh Groban remains a dedicated and active arts education philanthropist and advocate. In 2011, he established the Find Your Light Foundation, which helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.

The Planning Committee for last night's gala included WMG CEO Robert Kyncl, Kevin Gore, Adriana Diaz, Eliah Seton, Heather Buck, Evan Gogel, Kirsten Kern, Dennis Lee, Dr. Kalmon Post, and Rick Song. Additional sponsors included Kirsten and Peter Kern, Georgia and Don Gogel, Jenny and Roy Niederhoffer, Eliah Seton and James McKeever, SoundCloud, and Evan Gogel and Abra Metz-Dworkin.

Access accompanying images here .

Photo Credit: Jennifer Gonzeles

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group (WMG) brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, EastWest, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. Follow WMG on Instagram , X , TikTok , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About the Harmony Program

The Harmony Program is a non-profit organization that provides children from under-served communities with free instruments, intensive music instruction, orchestral training and access to a variety of cultural experiences in an effort to promote self-confidence, creativity, social development and academic success. The Harmony Program's unique model also addresses a shortage of well-trained music teachers by preparing accomplished musicians to teach at public schools and community centers throughout New York City. Learn more by visiting .

SOURCE Warner Music Group Corp.