Synthetic Grass Transforms California Backyard Into Family-Friendly Paradise

MENAFN - PR Newswire) US Family Turf recently installed 13,000 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Everglade Spring Pro and Nylon Putt 2-Tone in a home in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles, CA. TigerTurf Everglade Spring Pro - used for the majority of the landscaping - has a dynamic blend of field green and lime green blade tones, and it has a pile height of 1.75 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for projects anticipating moderate to heavy foot traffic. TigerTurf Nylon Putt 2-Tone - used for the putting green surface - also features dual field green and lime green blade tones, and it has a high-performance face weight of 36 ounces. With a 0.5-inch pile height, it is ideal for residential and commercial putting green applications. Both turf products are manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All artificial grass products from Synthetic Grass Warehouse are also non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches per hour per square yard.

US Family Turf's client was seeking a family-oriented backyard that they, their kids, and their pets could enjoy year-round. With so much square footage to work with, they were able to achieve a dream outdoor space with elegant hardscaping, pet-friendly grass expanses, and even a custom putting green.

"When our clients envisioned a putting green nestled among large boulders, we knew we had a fun challenge on our hands," said US Family Turf's managing member, Peter Michaels. "Designing around the rugged landscape took some creativity, but the end result was worth the challenges. We created a one-of-a-kind putting green that blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings - turning their backyard into the ultimate putting green course for their family and friends to enjoy!"

When deciding on the right turf product for their lofty ambitions, US Family Turf's client knew SGW was the right choice. "The clients wanted turf that was both realistic and durable, and safe for their kids and dogs to enjoy," said Michaels. "They loved the high-quality look, feel, and durability of the SGW product compared to other company options."

US Family Turf was founded by Michaels in 2022 and proudly serves Los Angeles County residents. As a locally owned and operated company, they understand the unique importance of high-quality turf installation for Southern California homeowners. With their quality workmanship and impeccable service, they guarantee long-lasting results that help residents conserve water while making the most out of their outdoor space. To guarantee the quality of their work and their commitment to excellence, they offer a remarkable 25-year warranty on all installations.

US Family Turf is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for March 2025.

US Family Turf:

US Family Turf specializes in artificial grass installation and complementary landscaping services for homeowners and businesses throughout Los Angeles County. Peter Michaels, the managing member of US Family Turf, brings over a decade of experience in the artificial turf industry. His passion and expertise led him to establish US Family Turf in 2022, which has quickly gained a strong reputation. With a growing client base and an excellent track record, US Family Turf proudly maintains only five-star reviews across Google, Yelp, and Thumbtack. You can learn more about US Family Turf and its services by visiting or checking out their Instagram (@usfamilyturf_ ), Facebook (@USFamilyTurf ), or TikTok (@usfamilyturf )

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.