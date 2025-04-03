NCC Achieves NCCA Accreditation Renewal

CHICAGO, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is pleased to announce that the National Commission of Certifying Agencies (NCCA) has renewed NCC's accreditation for a 5-year period, through March 31, 2030.

NCC is a not for profit organization that maintains national certification and credentialing programs for nurses, physicians and other licensed health care professionals in the obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal specialties. More than 228,000 licensed health care professionals have been awarded prestigious NCC credentials since its inception in 1975. NCC was first accredited in 1997 and has since maintained continuous accreditation for its certification and credentialing programs.

Accreditation provides impartial, third-party validation that the accredited program has met recognized national credentialing industry standards for development, implementation, and maintenance.

NCCA was created in 1987 by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE) to help ensure the health, welfare, and safety of the public through the accreditation of certification and credentialing programs that assess professional competence. Certification and credentialing programs that receive NCCA Accreditation demonstrate compliance with the NCCA's Standards for the Accreditation of Certification Programs.

NCCA uses a peer review process to: establish accreditation standards; evaluate compliance with the standards; recognize programs which demonstrate compliance; and serve as a resource on quality certification. The standards address all facets of the program activities from governance, development, interaction with stakeholders, psychometric integrity of the certification process to certification maintenance efforts.

NCCA accredited programs certify individuals in a wide range of professions and occupations including nurses, automotive professionals, respiratory therapists, counselors, emergency technicians, crane operators and more. To date, NCCA has accredited over 315 programs from more than 130 organizations.

ABOUT NCC:

NCC is a non-profit organization committed to promoting quality health care to women, neonates and their families. NCC provides a national certification program for nurses, physicians and other licensed health professionals in the obstetric, gynecologic, women's health and neonatal specialties. More than 228,000 licensed health care professionals have been awarded prestigious NCC certifications since its inception in 1975.

SOURCE National Certification Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED