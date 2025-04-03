Partnership For A Drug-Free New Jersey Names Finalists In 2025 Fun Things To Do Instead Of Drugs Fourth Grade Contest

MILLBURN, N.J., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) has announced the finalists for its 2025 Fun Things to Do Instead of Doing Drugs contest. The contest highlights students' artistic creativity and inspiring messages, and the grand prize winner's creation will be showcased on bookmarks distributed throughout the state.

"The creativity of these young artists offers not only inspiration but a real pathway to change," said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. "Through their bookmark designs, students are spreading powerful, positive messages about making healthy choices."

The finalists were chosen from 2,157 entries received from all 21 counties in New Jersey. All finalists will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 6.

Bergen County:

Taylor del Corral – E.A. Bogert School, Upper Saddle River

Arianna Dy – B.F. Gibbs Elementary School, New Milford

Genevieve Watson – Queen of Peace Grammar School, North Arlington

Camden County:

Emilia Canfield – Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Regional School, Berlin

Willow Coluzzi – Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Regional School, Berlin

Essex County:

Shane Brewer – F.N. Brown Elementary School, Verona

Maicol Gomez – Salome Urena Elementary, Newark

Lisandra Lugo – Roberto Clemente School, Newark

Jordin Quishpi – Roberto Clemente School, Newark

Middlesex County:

Lorryz Adamos – Southwood Elementary School, Old Bridge

Vanessa Benitez‐Cruz – McDivitt Elementary, Old Bridge

Maeve Brown – Miller Elementary, Old Bridge

Anisa Budhu – Grissom Elementary, Old Bridge

Adrian Camilo – JFK Elementary School, Jamesburg

Liam Cilente – Carpenter Elementary School, Old Bridge

Alice DePasquale – Voorhees Elementary School, Old Bridge

Madison Gunsch – McDivitt Elementary, Old Bridge

Nicole Ho – Memorial Elementary School, Laurence Harbor

Haley Maybury – Grissom Elementary, Old Bridge

Lora Medvedik – Carpenter Elementary School, Old Bridge

Sharvani Raj – Madison Park School, Parlin

Monmouth County:

Sharon Chen – Manasquan Elementary School, Manasquan

Bridget Lohnes – Manasquan Elementary School, Manasquan

Myla Sears – H.W. Mountz School, Spring Lake

Morris County:

Liam Nazzaro – Lincoln Park Elementary School, Lincoln Park

Ocean County:

Evan Marti – Long Beach Island School District, Ship Bottom

Passaic County:

Arabella Edwards‐Amodeo – Clifton Public School #5, Clifton

Vanessa Ortiz – St. Gerard Majella School, Paterson

Ali Turk – Clifton Public School #9, Clifton

Salem County:

Brienna Chafin – Mannington Twp. School, Mannington

Ada Keller – Mannington Twp. School, Mannington

Somerset County:

Lilenna Alexis – St. Matthias School, Somerset

Isaac Osho – St. Matthias School, Somerset

For more information, visit drugfreenj/4thgradefinalists .

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 230 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

