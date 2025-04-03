Partnership For A Drug-Free New Jersey Names Finalists In 2025 Fun Things To Do Instead Of Drugs Fourth Grade Contest
MILLBURN, N.J., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) has announced the finalists for its 2025 Fun Things to Do Instead of Doing Drugs contest. The contest highlights students' artistic creativity and inspiring messages, and the grand prize winner's creation will be showcased on bookmarks distributed throughout the state.
"The creativity of these young artists offers not only inspiration but a real pathway to change," said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. "Through their bookmark designs, students are spreading powerful, positive messages about making healthy choices."
The finalists were chosen from 2,157 entries received from all 21 counties in New Jersey. All finalists will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 6.
Bergen County:
Taylor del Corral – E.A. Bogert School, Upper Saddle River
Arianna Dy – B.F. Gibbs Elementary School, New Milford
Genevieve Watson – Queen of Peace Grammar School, North Arlington
Camden County:
Emilia Canfield – Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Regional School, Berlin
Willow Coluzzi – Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Regional School, Berlin
Essex County:
Shane Brewer – F.N. Brown Elementary School, Verona
Maicol Gomez – Salome Urena Elementary, Newark
Lisandra Lugo – Roberto Clemente School, Newark
Jordin Quishpi – Roberto Clemente School, Newark
Middlesex County:
Lorryz Adamos – Southwood Elementary School, Old Bridge
Vanessa Benitez‐Cruz – McDivitt Elementary, Old Bridge
Maeve Brown – Miller Elementary, Old Bridge
Anisa Budhu – Grissom Elementary, Old Bridge
Adrian Camilo – JFK Elementary School, Jamesburg
Liam Cilente – Carpenter Elementary School, Old Bridge
Alice DePasquale – Voorhees Elementary School, Old Bridge
Madison Gunsch – McDivitt Elementary, Old Bridge
Nicole Ho – Memorial Elementary School, Laurence Harbor
Haley Maybury – Grissom Elementary, Old Bridge
Lora Medvedik – Carpenter Elementary School, Old Bridge
Sharvani Raj – Madison Park School, Parlin
Monmouth County:
Sharon Chen – Manasquan Elementary School, Manasquan
Bridget Lohnes – Manasquan Elementary School, Manasquan
Myla Sears – H.W. Mountz School, Spring Lake
Morris County:
Liam Nazzaro – Lincoln Park Elementary School, Lincoln Park
Ocean County:
Evan Marti – Long Beach Island School District, Ship Bottom
Passaic County:
Arabella Edwards‐Amodeo – Clifton Public School #5, Clifton
Vanessa Ortiz – St. Gerard Majella School, Paterson
Ali Turk – Clifton Public School #9, Clifton
Salem County:
Brienna Chafin – Mannington Twp. School, Mannington
Ada Keller – Mannington Twp. School, Mannington
Somerset County:
Lilenna Alexis – St. Matthias School, Somerset
Isaac Osho – St. Matthias School, Somerset
The grand prize winner's artwork will be featured on bookmarks distributed statewide. All finalists will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 6.
For more information, visit drugfreenj/4thgradefinalists .
Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 230 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.
