Otterbox Named To Newsweek's America's Most Loved Brands 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a legacy spanning more than 25 years, OtterBox has become the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S., known for its engineering excellence and customer-first mindset. In the last decade alone, the brand has sold nearly half a billion cases-proof that innovation, quality, and reliability continue to resonate with consumers.

"OtterBox's success is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. "Being named one of America's Most Loved Brands by Newsweek is an honor and reinforces our dedication to innovation and delivering exceptional products that our customers can rely on."

Founded in 1998 in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has grown from a single dry box solution into a global leader in mobile accessories. Today, the brand's portfolio includes rugged phone cases, screen protection, power solutions and more - designed to keep people connected and protected wherever life takes them.

OtterBox's impact extends well beyond its products. Through its philanthropic arm, OtterCares, the company is committed to inspiring students to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists who create lasting, meaningful change in their communities. Since its founding in 2010, OtterCares has awarded more than 3,000 grants totalling over $7.5 million. Additionally, OtterBox empowers its employees to give back by offering 24 hours of Volunteer Time Off (VTO) annually. Since 2011, employees have logged over 163,000 hours of service in their local communities.

"The ultimate measure of a brand's ability to resonate with consumers is how they make us feel, not just the features their products offer. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Most Loved Brands 2025, highlighting companies that have won the hearts of customers by fostering connections and creating loyalty that transcends mere transactions." – Jennifer H. Cunningham – Editor-in-Chief – Newsweek

