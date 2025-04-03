Inc. Names Inspire To Its 2025 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Rocky Mountains

BOISE, Idaho, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Inspire Impact Group is No. 41 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Rocky Mountain region, which includes Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"We give all glory to God for our continued rapid growth marked by making the Inc. Regionals list three times," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "It's evidence of the poignant need for Christian investors to be represented and served in the marketplace with biblically responsible investing products and services. We are honored to stand in the gap."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountains. Between 2021 and 2023, these private companies had a median growth rate of 106 percent; by 2023, they'd added 3,565 jobs and $2.1 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

The Inspire Impact Group includes Inspire Investing , a world leader in faith-based investing, Inspire Advisors , a Christian RIA platform, and faith-based screening technology, Inspire Insight , all of which are dedicated to inspiring transformation for God's glory throughout the world with biblically responsible investing excellence and innovation. Inspire is the creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score TM, which investors worldwide use to measure the biblical alignment of their investments.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine eight times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three years in a row. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" three times and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America five years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program . Currently, Inspire is supporting church planters in Cuba to help them grow their ministry and spread the Gospel throughout the country.

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

SOURCE Inspire Investing

