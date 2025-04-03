Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Drives Critical Conversations On Emerging Trends In Impacting Community Oncology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lucio N. Gordan, MD , FCS President & Managing Physician, said, "We are able to draw from our expansive clinical research and experiences as a leading provider of community oncology and contribute to shaping the future delivery of care that will continue to enhance the quality of life and outcomes for patients worldwide."

FCS medical oncologist and hematologist Faithlore Gardner, MD , FLASCO executive committee member and program committee chair, will make opening remarks at the presentation of annual awards and recognition. Dr. Gardner will also moderate a session titled, "Checkpoint Inhibitors-Navigating Difficult Toxicities," and co-moderate a session titled, "Management of HER2 Low Metastatic Breast Cancer-When to Introduce Trastuzumab Deruxtecan."

Richard McDonough, MD , FCS director of patient advocacy, will moderate a panel session titled, "Using AI for Cancer Detection." Dr. McDonough, a past president of FLASCO, serves as chairman of the FLASCO nominating committee and as director of fellowship programs.

Cesar Augusto Perez, MD , director of the Drug Development Unit at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute at FCS in Lake Nona, Florida, is a panelist for the session, "Updates on the Management of Endocrine/Thyroid Cancer."

FCS Medical Director of Value-Based Care and FLASCO President Maen Hussein , MD said, "Engaging in conversations about emerging challenges in cancer care is crucial. In particular, our focus on leveraging AI's potential will enable us to drive innovation, improve patient outcomes, and build a more efficient, accessible and personalized future for cancer care."

The following FCS physicians and senior leaders also hold leadership positions with FLASCO:



Michael Diaz, MD , past president, legislative chairman (federal) and director of advocacy

Paresh Patel, MD , legislative chairman (state)

Nalini Hasija, MD , board member FCS Vice President of Marketing Michelle Robey , marketing & communications liaison, and FCS Director of Pharmacy Operations Kristen Boykin, PharmD, BCOP, BCPS, pharmacist liaison.

The Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) is a member-supported statewide non-profit organization committed to facilitating and promoting multidisciplinary efforts for oncology practitioners and industry professionals to improve patient care in Florida.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute