Sagist Group Luxury Furniture Factory Announces Special Customer Appreciation Discount For U.S. Clients

Sagist Group is proud to introduce a 10% Customer Appreciation Discount.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sagist Group Luxury Furniture Factory, a global leader in bespoke and luxury furniture manufacturing, is pleased to announce a special initiative for its valued U.S. clients.

In light of the recent decision by President Donald Trump to impose a 10% additional tariff on Turkish goods, Sagist Group CEO, Mr. Metin Durmaz, has expressed respect for this policy, acknowledging its intent to prioritize the interests of the American people.

To ensure that our esteemed U.S. customers are not adversely affected by this development, Sagist Group is proud to introduce a 10% Customer Appreciation Discount. This discount will be applicable to all U.S.-based furniture and interior decoration projects, including villas, hotels, restaurants, offices, and bespoke or custom-made designs. The offer will cover both shipping and installation costs and will remain valid throughout 2025 and 2026.

“At Sagist Group, we deeply value our American clients and their trust in our craftsmanship. This initiative reflects our commitment to maintaining strong relationships and ensuring customer satisfaction, even amidst changing economic landscapes,” said Mr. Metin Durmaz, CEO of Sagist Group Luxury Furniture Factory.

Sagist Group remains dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and innovative designs that transform spaces into luxurious havens.

For more information, please visit our website or follow us on social media:

Website:

Instagram: @sagistgroup

LinkedIn: SagistGroup

Sagist Group Luxury Furniture Factory

Where Elegance Meets Craftsmanship

Sagist Group Luxury Furniture Factory stands as a beacon of sophistication in the world of bespoke and luxury furniture manufacturing. Based in Istanbul, Turkey, our brand has become synonymous with impeccable quality, visionary design, and exceptional craftsmanship. Catering to an international clientele, we transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary sanctuaries of style and comfort.

Our Products

Sagist Group offers a diverse range of handcrafted furniture and décor, designed to meet the highest standards of luxury and functionality:

.Hotel Furniture: Sophisticated beds, seating, and reception desks elevate the guest experience.

.Villa & Home Furniture: From luxurious sofas and armchairs to exquisite bedroom suites and outdoor collections, designed to reflect elegance and comfort.

.Restaurant & Café Furniture: Stylish dining tables, lounge chairs, and custom bar stools, blending aesthetics with durability.

.Office Furniture: Ergonomically designed desks, chairs, and meeting room sets for professional environments.

.Custom-Made & Bespoke Pieces: Tailored designs to meet the unique needs and visions of our esteemed clients.

Our Services

Sagist Group is more than just a furniture manufacturer; we are your trusted partner in creating extraordinary interiors.

.Turnkey Interior Design Solutions: From concept to completion, we bring your vision to life with comprehensive design and execution services.

.Consultancy for Global Projects: Providing expert guidance for international investments, particularly in luxury interior projects.

.Shipping & Installation: Seamless delivery and assembly services, ensuring a hassle-free experience for our clients.

Our Global Reach

With projects spanning continents, Sagist Group has earned the trust of clients in prestigious markets such as Dubai, California, London, and Vienna. Our tailored solutions and attention to detail set us apart as a leader in luxury furniture manufacturing.

Why Choose Sagist Group?

.Quality Craftsmanship: Every piece is designed and crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

.Sustainability: Eco-friendly production methods and materials are at the core of our processes.

.Client-Centric Approach: We prioritize the needs and satisfaction of our clients, delivering beyond expectations.

Discover a world where luxury meets innovation. Visit our website or connect with us on social media to explore how Sagist Group can elevate your space.

Architect and CEO Metin Durmaz

+90 553 720 66 17

email us here

SAGIST GROUP LUXURY FURNITURE FACTORY Made in Turkiye

