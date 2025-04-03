Collectibles Accessory Leader Ultra PRO Releases Licensed Poké Ball-Inspired ONE-TOUCH EDGE® Card Holder For The Pokémon Company International.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With this release, we wanted to create a timeless look that celebrates the Pokémon universe," said Ultra PRO Vice President of Brand Strategy Enrique Ruvalcaba. "This holder features all of the great benefits you can expect from the ONE-TOUCH EDGE® card protector plus the immediately recognizable Poké Ball design for collectors to show off their coolest Pokémon cards in major style."

The ONE-TOUCH EDGE® card holder includes UV-blocking additives to protect cards from harmful UV rays. It is also made with non-PVC materials to provide acid-free protection, ensuring that the collectibles retain their condition while under the display with or without an Ultra PRO® PRO-Fit Standard Inner Sleeve . This model can hold standard-size Pokémon TCG cards (2.5 in. x 3.5 in) up to 35pt in thickness, and the diamond corners keep cards in mint condition.

"Another benefit to the Poké Ball ONE-TOUCH EDGE® is its value to vendors and attendees at card shows. It's difficult to tell immediately what kind of cards are being sold because, up to this point, cards have primarily been kept in identical clear holders," said Ruvalcaba. "My dream is that in the future, all Pokémon cards will be in this card holder. 'Oh, I see the red and white over there. That's definitely the Pokémon section.'"

The ONE-TOUCH EDGE® - Printed Magnetic Card Holder (Poké Ball) for Pokémon Trading Card Game is available online at ultrapr and at local card shops.

