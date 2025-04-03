Leaflink's 2025 Wholesale Cannabis Pricing Guide Now Available

For this year's guide, LeafLink analyzed $5 billion of wholesale orders across 398,000 SKUs placed in 2024. Four new markets were added to this year's Guide bringing the total to 18. Markets include: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, [New] Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, [New] Mississippi, [New] New Mexico, [New] New York, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, and Washington.

"Cannabis is one of today's fastest-evolving industries, and staying ahead of sales trends is essential for operating a successful business," said Artie Minson, CEO of LeafLink. "We publish this Guide annually to equip businesses and industry partners with the critical insights they need for strategic planning. Our teams are dedicated to delivering valuable resources like this, as well as innovative technology and tools designed to simplify operations and drive profitability in the cannabis industry."

Pricing Declines Across All Categories: Cannabis product prices decreased year-over-year across all major categories, with Cartridges (-12.04%) and Edibles & Ingestibles (-9.85%) experiencing the largest drops.

Flower Remains Stable: Despite a slight decrease (-3.04%), Flower products maintained relatively stable prices compared to other categories.

Highly Diverse Market: The cannabis market is highly diversified. In this Guide alone, nearly 400,000 unique SKUs were analyzed with Flower products being the main contributor (141,488 unique SKUs).

Pre-Rolls Were the Most Stable: Pre-Rolls showed the smallest year-over-year pricing fluctuation (-0.67%), indicating stable demand and pricing within this category. In some markets like Massachusetts and New York, the price for Pre-Rolls increased significantly (+69%) compared to the year prior. Challenges Persist, but so Does Growth: Although the cannabis industry continues to face regulatory challenges and saw declines across pricing in most markets and categories, legal sales surpassed $32.6 billion-an 11.4% increase from 2023.

About LeafLink

LeafLink, founded in 2016, is the leading B2B technology platform for the wholesale cannabis industry, serving thousands of customers across 30+ markets. In 2024, LeafLink acquired Dama Financial to offer access to compliant cannabis banking and Leaf Trade , a leading marketplace focused on Multi-State Operators (MSOs). Together, these platforms process over $9 billion in GMV annually. LeafLink has been recognized by Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators (2024), Most Innovative Company List - Business Services (2025), and awarded Green Market Report's Best Cannabis Fintech (2024).

