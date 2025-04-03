Vantiva Launches The Homesight® Wellness Module To Transform Home Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Wellness Module expands the reach of home care services, making them more efficient and holistic. By integrating connected smart healthcare devices with a familiar TV interface, it enables remote preventative care, wellness programs, and rehabilitation initiatives-bringing value to care providers, clients, and families.

The HomeSight Wellness Module offers advanced technology and user-friendly features to streamline home care, including:



Health Metrics Data Collection: The HomeSight system enables secure collection of data from supported 3rd party wireless-connected devices; including blood pressure, weight, temperature, oxygen saturation, glucose levels and more.

The HomeSight system complies with the security measures required by the USA Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to ensure sensitive patient data is protected. Task Tools for Better Engagement: Care givers can assign reminders for tasks such as medication, exercises and health measurements that appear on the TV. This feature includes tracking of completed actions, to ensure better adherence to health and wellness programs.

Cost-effective and scalable, these features help providers expand their services efficiently while ensuring care remains personal and closely connected to clients' needs.

Unlocking New Opportunities for Providers

The Wellness Module helps providers expand their services with high-value, revenue-generating solutions designed for convenience and impact, including:



Preventative Care: Identifying health concerns early to enable timely intervention.

Health & Wellness Programs: Virtual programs that support ongoing health management, reducing the need for frequent in-person visits. Clients can follow personalized plans for medication, exercise, and health tracking at home. Rehabilitation Support: Recovery programs and remote monitoring to assist clients in regaining strength and mobility.

Bringing More Confidence to Clients and Families

For clients, this addition to the HomeSight Connected Care suite provides continuous support, timely interventions, and greater independence-ensuring care isn't limited to scheduled visits.

From a simple reminder to stay active to real-time health monitoring, the Wellness Module makes personalized care easier, smarter, and more accessible.

