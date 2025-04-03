Hyatt Selects Assembly As Paid Global Media Agency Of Record

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The appointment reflects Hyatt's strategic move to unite its full funnel global media planning and buying efforts with one agency, streamlining operations, and media impact across markets and portfolio.

"Assembly will continue to elevate the World of Hyatt "Be More Here" platform, which encourages guests, members, and customers to lean into the transformative powers of travel that you can only experience with Hyatt," said Jennie Peelle, global head of media, Hyatt. "Centralizing how we plan and buy media will ensure we meet our audience with care, choice, and recognition at the heart of every interaction. We believe that Assembly's data-led approach, innovative thinking anchored in performance outcomes, and strategic capabilities will support us in doing that."

As the paid global media AOR, Assembly will focus on growing awareness, increasing engagement, and driving bookings for Hyatt's extensive brand portfolio, expanded luxury and boutique hotels through Mr & Mrs Smith and Under Canvas, and the variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing-focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt's strategic loyalty collaboration with American Airlines AAdvantage®. For Assembly, key metrics for success will include performance on Hyatt's brand health tracker, engagement rates, and return on ad spend (ROAS).

"Hyatt is an exciting ensemble of beloved brands, and we are thrilled by the opportunity to be their trusted media agency," said Jill Kelly, North America CEO at Assembly. "Hyatt's ambition aligns seamlessly with our known expertise for creating connected omnichannel experiences that drive clients' brands to perform."

Assembly's track record of driving growth through agility and innovation lived by its proposition to find the change that fuels growth made it the ideal agency for Hyatt.

The first campaign is expected to launch later this summer.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

World of Hyatt is Hyatt's award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt's Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt ®, Alila ®, Miraval ®, Impression by Secrets , and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt ®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz ®, Thompson Hotels ®, Dream ® Hotels , Breathless Resorts & Spas ®, JdV by Hyatt ®, and me and all hotels ; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry ® Wellness & Spa Resorts , Hyatt Ziva ®, Hyatt Zilara ®, Secrets ® Resorts & Spas , Dreams ® Resorts & Spas , Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts , Sunscape ® Resorts & Spas , and Alua Hotels & Resorts ®; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt ®, Hyatt Regency ®, Destination by Hyatt ®, Hyatt Centric ®, Hyatt Vacation Club ®, and Hyatt ®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt ®, Hyatt Place ®, Hyatt House ®, Hyatt Studios , and UrCove . Lifestyle Portfolio brands The Standard®, The StandardX and Bunkhouse® Hotels will participate in World of Hyatt in the future. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With 54 million members and counting, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt's strategic loyalty collaboration with American Airlines AAdvantage®. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt , download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook , Instagram, TikTok and Twitter .

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world's most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit assemblyglobal.

