KLÉPIERRE: MODALITIES OF AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at €20.2 billion at December 31, 2024, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 700 millions of visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's“A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
1 In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), i.e., during an uninterrupted period starting no later than the 21st day before the General Meeting.
