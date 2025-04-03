Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
URW SE - Information On Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In The Share Capital As At March 31, 2025


2025-04-03 12:01:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, April 3 rd , 2025

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at March 31 st , 2025

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights
31/03/2025 143,053,446 143,053,446

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €715,118,210
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

Attachment

MENAFN03042025004107003653ID1109387483

