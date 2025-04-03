Approaching Its 20Th Anniversary, Suite Home Expands Sales Team

Brandon Lorenzo and Maryl Petrie, Business Development, Suite Home

Business Development professionals will drive the firm in its continued growth.

- Jennifer Breen, President

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Suite Home Corporate Housing prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary this May, the company proudly announces the addition of two Business Development Representatives, Maryl Petrie and Brandon Lorenzo. This milestone year marks not only two decades of success but also a significant period of nationwide growth and expansion beyond the Midwest.

Since its founding in 2005, Suite Home has evolved into a premier provider of corporate housing, driven by the trust and support of their valued clients and partners. Their continued confidence has fueled our momentum, enabling us to extend our reach into new markets nationwide.

Maryl and Brandon bring a wealth of experience in temporary housing, real estate, business development, and client relations. They will play a key role in strengthening Suite Home's relationships with enterprise corporate clients and relocation management firms. Their focus will be on building and maintaining strong partnerships, understanding client needs, and ensuring high-quality housing solutions that support workforce mobility. By fostering deeper connections and streamlining corporate housing processes, they will enhance the overall experience for our clients and partners while driving Suite Home's continued growth and expansion.

Suite Home's Chief Revenue Officer, Craig Partin, said, "We are excited to welcome Maryl and Brandon to the Suite Home family. Their extensive experience in business development and client relations will be key to our continued success. We remain committed to providing unparalleled service and high-quality housing solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Together, we're poised to take Suite Home to even greater heights in the years ahead."

As we celebrate 20 years of excellence, we remain deeply grateful for the clients and partners who have supported our journey. Their trust has been the foundation of our success, and we look forward to the next chapter-continuing to provide best-in-class corporate housing solutions nationwide.

About Suite Home Corporate Housing

Established in 2005, Suite Home Corporate Housing offers luxury furnished, corporate apartments with flexible leasing terms. The apartments are fully equipped with modern furnishings, luxury linens, and all the housewares needed for a temporary stay. The Suite Home team strives to provide guests a "make home wherever you are" experience, and are expertly trained to accommodate large corporate groups, project work, relocation, medical travel, entertainment crews, interns, and government travel.

Suite Home is a Certified Woman-Owned Business (WBE) and a CCHP-Certified member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA ). The firm is a past Board member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) and maintains an A+ status with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Suite Home won the CHPA“Company of the Year” in 2024, 2022 and 2017 and“Best Philanthropic Program” awards and is recognized annually by multiple global mobility companies for outstanding customer service. Many of Suite Home's team members hold professional designations including Certified Corporate Housing Provider (CCHP), Certified Relocation Professional (CRP) and Global Mobility Specialist (GMS). Suite Home supports the mobility and corporate housing industries via active involvement and leadership roles in a multitude of organizations including CHPA, Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), Worldwide Employee Relocation Council (WERC) and regional global mobility industry organizations. To learn more about Suite Home Corporate Housing, please contact the company headquarters at (312) 638-0891 or ...

