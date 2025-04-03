THE HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE-MONTWOOD AND HORIZON CITY RECEIVE NATIONAL RECOGNITION FOR EXCELLENCE IN LABORATORY SERVICES

Honor Recognizes Success of Emerus' Partnership with The Hospitals of Providence And a Shared Commitment to Quality, Compliance and Patient Safety

HOUSTON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hospitals of Providence is excited to announce that two of its small-format acute care facilities, in partnership with Emerus, have earned COLA's highest honor for laboratory safety and excellence, while also receiving no formal patient complaints.

The honor means the Montwood Emergency Department and The Hospitals of Providence–Horizon City Campus in El Paso, Texas, have met all the criteria for Laboratory Accreditation by COLA Inc., a leading national laboratory accreditor. COLA's program and standards enable clinical laboratories and staff to meet United States Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA) and other regulatory requirements.

The facilities received this distinction for their teams', "focus on compliance to lab policies and the commitment to do the right thing for our patients," said Vanessa Smith, Chief Operating Officer for Emerus.

Through a mentoring approach using education to improve quality and patient safety, accreditation is given to laboratories that apply the highest standards of quality in day-to-day operations, demonstrate continued accuracy in the performance of proficiency testing, and pass a rigorous on-site laboratory survey.

In addition, "award recipients must have demonstrated successful proficiency testing for the prior three testing events and have no substantiated complaints against the laboratory," Smith said.

Through its joint venture with Emerus, The Hospitals of Providence opened the Horizon City Campus in 2017 and the Montwood Emergency Department in 2019.

ABOUT EMERUS

Emerus is the nation's first, largest and most experienced operator of small-format, neighborhood hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems to provide an innovative health care delivery model through value-based, capital-efficient hospitals. The Emerus network brings patient-centric acute episodic, inpatient and ambulatory clinical services to communities nationwide. Our hospitals and healthcare facilities help patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they live, work and play. More information is available at

ABOUT THE HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE

With state-of-the-art facilities, world-class services and a deep and abiding commitment to the greater El Paso region, The Hospitals of Providence has been faithfully serving our community since 1902. Generations of families have chosen our hospitals serve as a steward of health in the El Paso community. Committed to providing the care you need, when you need it. Today, The Hospitals of Providence are comprised of our region's most trusted hospitals, each dedicated to meeting your family's specific healthcare needs.

CONTACT:

Richard Bonnin at 281-840-9820

[email protected]

SOURCE Emerus; The Hospitals of Providence

