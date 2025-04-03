The AGL Group Announces Acquisition Of ADA Logistics Corporation, Expanding Domestic Brokerage Capabilities

WEYMOUTH, Mass., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AGL Group, an international and domestic logistics firm headquartered in Weymouth, MA, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ADA Logistics Corporation, a domestic brokerage based in Ada, MI. This strategic acquisition, finalized on April 1st, strengthens The AGL Group's domestic logistics brand by adding valuable flatbed capacity and expanding its presence in the Great Lakes region.

Steve Zambo, CEO of The AGL Group, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "This is an exciting opportunity, as this will add strategic flatbed capacity to The AGL Group's growing domestic logistics brand, as well as a greater presence in the Great Lakes Region. ADA has grown a great brand over the years, and we are excited to continue to service their clients as well as create a stronger offering to our current clients."

ADA Logistics has built a strong reputation in the industry, specializing in domestic freight solutions with a focus on flatbed transportation. By integrating ADA's expertise and client relationships into The AGL Group's operations, the company aims to enhance service offerings, increase efficiency, and deliver greater value to clients across North America.

The acquisition aligns with The AGL Group's commitment to growth and excellence in the logistics sector. Existing ADA Logistics clients can expect a seamless transition, with continued high-quality service and expanded resources available through The AGL Group's extensive network.

