Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Tumbler For Two Beverages (CHK-2211)

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to carry two different beverages," said an inventor, from Lombard, Ill., "so I invented the DUO TUMBLER. My design enables you to enjoy a greater variety of hot and cold beverages within one unit when away from home."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to carry two beverages within the same tumbler. In doing so, it enables the user to easily enjoy two different hot and/or cold liquids. As a result, it eliminates the need for separate containers. It also would keep the contents at the appropriate temperature. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for workers, students, travelers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-2211, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

