Wavicle Data Solutions Wins Prestigious 2025 Data Breakthrough Award For Business Intelligence Innovation

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavicle Data Solutions , a leading cloud, data, analytics, and AI company, today announced that its EZConvertBI platform has been selected as winner of the "Business Intelligence Innovation Award" in the 6th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

EZConvertBI is an AI-powered business intelligence (BI) migration solution that automates the complex process of moving dashboards, reports, and analytics from legacy BI platforms to modern, serverless tools like Amazon QuickSight and Microsoft Power BI.

The process begins with an advanced analyzer that scans existing BI environments to assess complexity, identify unused or duplicate assets, and generate a detailed BI Rationalization Report. This helps organizations streamline their migration scope and accurately estimate the time, cost, and effort required.

The platform's intelligent automation engine leverages sophisticated mapping algorithms to seamlessly convert dashboards while maintaining original functionality, visual integrity, custom SQL, Hyper Extracts, and business logic. With built-in quality assurance, platform-specific performance optimization, and secure data handling, EZConvertBI minimizes manual intervention and reduces migration risks.

"EZConvertBI was purpose-built to solve a key challenge in enterprise analytics-enabling seamless BI platform transitions while maintaining data integrity and functionality," said Naveen Venkatapathi, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Wavicle. "We're honored to receive the Data Breakthrough 'Business Intelligence Innovation Award' and are excited to expand the platform's capabilities even further."

The Data Breakthrough Awards, a global program recognizing innovation across the data tech landscape, selected EZConvertBI from thousands of nominations for its ability to accelerate BI modernization and drive time-to-value faster.

"With EZConvertBI, Wavicle is transforming BI migration by simplifying complexity, cutting costs, and unlocking AI-powered insights," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "It empowers businesses to make faster, smarter decisions by modernizing analytics with minimal disruption."

Beyond migration, EZConvertBI integrates AI and NLP-powered dashboards, enabling real-time, conversational analytics that improve reporting efficiency and data accessibility. Its modular architecture ensures adaptability to new BI platforms and emerging features, positioning businesses for long-term innovation and scalability.

EZConvertBI is now available for migrations to Amazon QuickSight on the AWS Marketplace and to Microsoft Power BI on the Azure Marketplace .

ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS

Wavicle Data Solutions provides award-winning strategy, cloud, data, and AI solutions that empower our customers to accelerate growth, optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and enable innovation. We combine deep technical expertise and industry knowledge with proprietary accelerators to support rapid transformations to modern data ecosystems and cutting-edge analytics and AI. Today's executives need future-ready data foundations that enable next-gen advanced analytics capabilities, and we help them realize their vision at every step. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Wavicle has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company five years running and has earned security and quality certifications based on ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015 standards. Wavicle is also an NMSDC-certified MBE. For more information, visit wavicledata.

SOURCE Wavicle Data Solutions

