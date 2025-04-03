Storj Hires David Colantuoni As VP Of Product Management To Accelerate Innovation In Media & Entertainment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a stellar 16-year career at Avid, including six years as VP of Product Management, Colantuoni steps into this pivotal role to accelerate Storj's ambitious growth and further its impact on sustainable, high-performance solutions for leading M&E organizations.

Storj, known for its cutting-edge products built on a revolutionary distributed architecture, has rapidly emerged as a force in redefining cloud object storage, file access and computing for M&E workflows. The addition of Colantuoni signals a bold move for Storj, aligning innovative technology with visionary leadership.

"David's appointment represents a strategic milestone on our path to becoming the leader in cloud services for media and entertainment," said Storj CEO, Colby Winegar. "His experience in spearheading next-gen product innovation, coupled with a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities within M&E, makes him an ideal addition to our fast-growing team. Storj is poised to deliver transformational value to our customers as we continue to redefine the possibilities of distributed technology."

During his tenure at Avid, a global powerhouse in M&E technology, Colantuoni drove advancements that reshaped industry standards. He launched disruptive innovations across a broad portfolio and led market strategy, product commercialization, and engineering integration initiatives to bring forward cutting-edge AI solutions, cloud-based platforms, and subscription models, generating impressive revenue growth and scaling user adoption.

David's leadership contributed to the development of a cloud and on-prem storage product that generated over $700 million in revenue within five years. Reflecting on his decision to join Storj, Colantuoni shared, "The Media & Entertainment sector is in the midst of a profound shift, and Storj is leading the charge. Storj's solutions represent not just technological evolution but a foundational transformation of M&E workflows. Joining this team allows me to apply my experience in developing groundbreaking products and driving sustainable, high-performance acceleration for organizations shaping the future of media. I'm honored to partner with such a forward-thinking company and energized to help advance its strategic vision."

Storj's rapidly expanding footprint in the M&E space stems from its distributed infrastructure, and software products, delivering unmatched performance, security, cost-efficiency and sustainability. Its solutions have become a foundation for technical alliance partners, resellers, systems integrators and customers aiming to innovate and future-proof they're the industry.

"As workflows become more complex and demand skyrockets for sustainable, high-performance solutions, our commitment to leading through innovation has never been stronger," added Winegar. "David's record of identifying trends and turning them into growth opportunities complements this vision. Together, we'll continue to break new ground and set the standard for cloud services." David Colantuoni's appointment underscores an exciting new chapter for Storj and reinforces the company's commitment to pioneering transformative technologies for M&E leaders around the globe.

About Storj

Storj is redefining the cloud to advance the future of data-sustainably and economically. Storj leverages the vast global supply of underutilized resources to deliver services with better security, durability and performance. Experience up to 90% lower costs and carbon reduction with Storj. Follow Storj on LinkedIn , X and Instagram .

Press Contact:

Jackie Lucas, Vice President, Global Communications, Storj

[email protected]

978-255-1159

NAB Booth #SL8216

SOURCE Storj