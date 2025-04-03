Century Communities Sets April Grand Opening For El Monte, CA Townhomes
Learn more and explore available homes at .
"Brookhaven offers beautiful new townhomes in an exceptional location with fast access to Los Angeles," said Tom Hildebrandt, Southern California Area President. "We're excited for homebuyers to come walk our two models and learn about savings opportunities to help get them into their dream home."
Brookhaven
Now selling from the $700s
-
Two- and three-story townhomes
2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 1,653 square feet
Amenities include two pocket parks and a dog park
Quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, shaker-style cabinets, Whirlpool® appliances, smart home technology, and more included
Quick access to downtown Los Angeles, dining, shopping, entertainment venues, higher education and employment hubs
Community Sales Center:
3131 Santa Anita Avenue
El Monte, CA 91733
626.737.1009
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.
How it works:
-
Shop homes at CenturyCommunities
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
