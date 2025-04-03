Century Communities Sets April Grand Opening For El Monte, CA Townhomes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, April 5, showcasing two fully furnished model homes. In addition to an inspired lineup of townhome layouts-with modern touches like smart home technology, quartz countertops, second-level balconies, and luxury vinyl plank flooring-homebuyers will love access to two pocket parks and a dog park. Brookhaven also boasts a convenient location just 12 miles from Los Angeles, with no Mello-Roos tax and close proximity to higher education opportunities.

Learn more and explore available homes at .

"Brookhaven offers beautiful new townhomes in an exceptional location with fast access to Los Angeles," said Tom Hildebrandt, Southern California Area President. "We're excited for homebuyers to come walk our two models and learn about savings opportunities to help get them into their dream home."

Brookhaven

Now selling from the $700s



Two- and three-story townhomes

2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 1,653 square feet

Amenities include two pocket parks and a dog park

Quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, shaker-style cabinets, Whirlpool® appliances, smart home technology, and more included Quick access to downtown Los Angeles, dining, shopping, entertainment venues, higher education and employment hubs

Community Sales Center:

3131 Santa Anita Avenue

El Monte, CA 91733

626.737.1009

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:



Shop homes at CenturyCommunities

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

