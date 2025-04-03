Registration Opens For 2025 International Space Station Research And Development Conference In Seattle

ISSRDC takes place July 28-31; Register now for early bird pricing before it ends on May 23

SEATTLE, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown has begun for the 14th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference ( ISSRDC ), and this year, it's landing in Seattle. For nearly 25 years, the space station has represented a beacon of hope, inspiration, partnership, collaboration, and innovation, and ISSRDC is the only conference dedicated to highlighting the many advancements enabled by the orbiting laboratory. The conference will take place July 28-31, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Seattle, and registration is now open with early bird pricing until May 23, 2025.

We invite professionals from industry, academia, and government as well as students to participate and share their research in ISSRDC technical sessions. The Call for Abstracts is now open, and authors and presenters are encouraged to submit their abstracts early. The abstract submission deadline is Friday, April 18, 2025 .

ISSRDC brings together leaders from the commercial sector, U.S. government agencies, and academic communities to highlight innovation and opportunity through our nation's orbiting outpost. Hosted by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space®, manager of the ISS National Laboratory®; NASA; and the American Astronautical Society, the conference is dedicated to showcasing how the space station continues to provide a valuable platform for research and technology development that benefits humanity and enables a robust and sustainable market in low Earth orbit (LEO).

A series of announcements in the coming weeks will highlight dynamic keynote speakers and panel sessions at ISSRDC 2025. This year's conference will also feature lightning talks, plenary presentations, technical sessions, workshops, an investor session, and networking opportunities. A marketplace expo will allow companies to showcase how they are advancing scientific inquiry in LEO and will provide a venue to meet with researchers and stakeholders. Then join us as we present awards to students who have excelled in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and workforce development programs. Engaging students through such programs is key to ensuring the future of the LEO economy.

To learn more about ISSRDC, including how to register, exhibit, and become a sponsor, please visit our conference website .

Download a high-resolution image for this release: ISSRDC 2025 Logo

