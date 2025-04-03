Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Window Blind System (CHK-2213)

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a blind system that can produce free heat from the sun," said an inventor, from Lombard, Ill., "so I invented the MY SOLAR BLIND. Depending on the weather, it could allow for passive solar energy capture to assist in heating."

The patent-pending invention provides a new metal window blind system for buildings. In doing so, it allows for passive solar/thermal energy management. As a result, it could improve the heating needs of a building. It also increases efficiency, comfort and convenience. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for all types of buildings. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-2213, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED