US Beer Market Report 2025: Robust Expansion Projected Through 2029, Fueled By Premiumization, Online Sales, And Technological Advancements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beer Market in the US 2025-2029" report has been added tooffering.The US beer market is set to experience a substantial growth spurt, expanding by USD 25.6 billion during 2024-2029. This projected growth translates to an acceleration at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% throughout the forecast period. The analysis provides market size and forecasts, alongside detailed insights into trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a comprehensive review of the competitive landscape involving key players.Several factors are identified as driving forces behind the US beer market's growth. There's an increasing consumer preference toward premium beers, accompanied by the steady growth of online beer retail-a reflection of changing consumer purchasing behaviors. Additionally, advancements in and adoption of new technologies within the industry are expected to streamline operations and increase market penetration.The US beer market is examined across various segments to offer comprehensive insights. These segments include product type, highlighting Non-crafted and Craft beers; distribution channels, bifurcated into On-trade and Off-trade; and packaging preferences such as Bottles, Cans, and Kegs. The geographical analysis underscores the market in North America, centering on the US landscape.The introduction of new beer flavors is projected to be a key trend spurring market growth, catering to evolving consumer palates. Furthermore, a growing inclination towards low-alcohol beer options is evident among health-conscious consumers. The industry is also likely to see a rise in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as key players strive to consolidate their market positions and expand their consumer reach.The market analysis anticipates not only the impetus for growth but also upcoming trends and potential challenges. It aims to arm businesses with strategic insights to capitalize on the forthcoming opportunities and solidify their foothold in the next growth phase of the US beer market. The dynamic nature of this industry is matched by a reflection on factors such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotional strategies, ensuring a full-spectrum view of the market's future.The report includes an in-depth examination of the leading vendors in the US beer market, which is intrinsic for understanding the competitive landscape and identifying key areas of opportunity for stakeholders. This comprehensive vendor analysis is part of the commitment to provide invaluable information for decision-makers in the market, as they seek to navigate through the growth trajectory forecasted for the coming years.Through robust analytical methodologies, the report on the US beer market delivers critical data and insights that are vital for industry stakeholders to make informed, data-driven decisions in an ever-evolving market environment. The findings underscore the importance of staying abreast of market movements, consumer trends, and the strategic actions of competitors to thrive amid the changing industry landscape.



Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Bells Brewery Inc.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Constellation Brands Inc.

D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc.

Deschutes Brewery

Diageo Plc

Duvel Moortgat NV

FIFCO USA

Heineken NV

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc.

Pabst Brewing

SALT LAKE BREWING CO

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Stone Brewing Co. LLC

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Boston Beer Co. Inc. The Mark Anthony Group of Companies

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900