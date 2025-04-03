BONDUELLE - Monthly Statement Of The Number Of Shares And Voting Rights
|Date of the latest information
|Total number of shares forming capital
|Number of voting rights
|
31.03.2025
|
32 630 114
|
Theoretical Total
52 500 625
Actual Total*
51 952 599
*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights
Attachment
-
Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights as of 2025.03.31
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment