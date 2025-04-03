Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Valneva SE Shareholding Declaration - March 2025


2025-04-03 11:46:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
March 31, 2025
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: April 3, 2025

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva 		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
162,521,524
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 		178,409,478 Double voting rights granted on 1,456 ordinary shares Between March 2 & March 28, 2025 178,285,156

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

  • 2025_04_03 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS March 31, 2025 EN_GN

MENAFN03042025004107003653ID1109387422

