Inc. Names Oliva Gibbs LLP To Its 2025 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Southwest

Oliva Gibbs moved up 87 spots to rank No. 43 on Inc.'s list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southwest, standing out among legal & energy firms.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Oliva Gibbs LLP is No. 43 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list. This list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southwest, and includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.Last year, the firm ranked No. 130 out of 162 companies in the region, with a total of 1,132 companies on the Regionals list. This year, it improved its position to No. 43 out of 137 companies, placing Oliva Gibbs in the top 31 percent - a significant leap in regional performance and a strong indicator of continued growth. Notably, Oliva Gibbs ranked second among five energy companies in the Southwest Regionals. Compared to its legal industry peers, the firm's growth rate outpaced three of the four law-related companies listed.“It's a real honor to be recognized by Inc. once again as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southwest,” firm co-owner Zack Oliva said.“This kind of recognition reflects the incredible dedication of our team, the momentum we've built over the years, and the trust our clients continue to place in us.”The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest. Between 2021 and 2023, these 137 private companies had a median growth rate of 106 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 13,809 jobs and $15.9 billion to the region's economy. This year, Oliva Gibbs LLP rose 87 spots in the rankings.“Our devotion to our clients' success extends well beyond what other firms offer,” co-owner Brad Gibbs said.“We're working with them, day and night, solving complex challenges and pushing the boundaries of what a legal team can achieve. Being recognized by Inc. is a great testament to our work, and I'm excited about what the future holds as we continue to grow and keep delivering to our clients.”Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at . You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.“The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” Inc. editorial director Bonny Ghosh said.About Oliva GibbsOliva Gibbs LLP is a national law firm with offices in Columbus, Houston, Lafayette, Midland, and Oklahoma City. Highly skilled oil and gas attorneys anchor a team focused on oil, gas, and mineral transactions; complex title matters; surface use issues; arbitration and litigation; energy contracts; and regulatory and risk mitigation matters. The team includes former landmen, in-house energy executives, and attorneys certified in Oil, Gas, and Mineral law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. To learn more about Oliva Gibbs, please visit or find the firm on social media @OlivaGibbsLLP or @OG_EnergyLaw .About Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsInc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .MethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million.

