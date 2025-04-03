Optimizing Distribution Networks With The Advanced Center Of Gravity App

Log-hub Logo

Log-hub introduces the Advanced Center of Gravity App, helping businesses optimize their distribution networks for improved efficiency

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Log-hub introduces the Advanced Center of Gravity (COG) App, designed to help businesses determine optimal distribution center (DC) locations with greater complexity and precision. As supply chains grow more intricate, this app provides a data-driven approach to balancing service levels and operational constraints, enabling businesses to build more efficient and resilient distribution networks.

Advanced Center of Gravity App: A Smarter Approach to DC Optimization

Finding the optimal locations for distribution centers (DCs) requires careful consideration of multiple factors, from supplier and customer proximity to service level requirements and transportation constraints. The Advanced Center of Gravity (COG) App tackles this complexity by incorporating these elements into a structured, comprehensive method for building strategically positioned and agile distribution networks that respond to real-world challenges.

Key features include:

.Assign Unique Service Levels: Set specific service level targets and distance limits for each product group, ensuring tailored distribution strategies.

.Min/Max Number of Centers: Specify a range or an exact number of DCs based on operational constraints.

.Inbound / Outbound Factor: Find the ideal DC location while balancing inbound-outbound costs and quantifying the cost gap between inbound and outbound flows.

.Fixed vs. Candidate Centers: Maintain existing DCs while exploring new site additions, balancing infrastructure investment with potential expansion.

The benefits of the Advanced Center of Gravity (COG) App are clear. By strategically placing distribution centers (DCs), companies can maintain service levels while taking into account inbound and outbound flows. Additionally, it provides strategic agility, allowing companies to anticipate market shifts, supplier changes, and M&A activities, ultimately keeping supply chains resilient and competitive.

Beyond the Advanced COG App, the Supply Chain Apps update release, Log-hub 5.1, introduces key improvements to existing applications.

In-Depth Route Insights for Better Planning

A new Extra Details Subtype within the Distance Calculation App provides greater route insights, breaking down trips by country, route spans, and road types, including the amount of toll ways. This enhancement empowers users to make more informed routing decisions and gain a deeper understanding of their transportation networks.

Simplified Map Configuration for Easier Customization

Users can now adjust map settings directly from the interface by clicking the gear icon allowing them to modify color mappings, add or hide elements in the pop-up, and customize displayed columns. This streamlined feature makes customization more intuitive and accessible, improving user experience and operational efficiency.

Integration with APIs, KNIME, and Python Packages

To ensure seamless integration and automation, Log-hub 5.1 updates its APIs and KNIME nodes, supporting:

.Milkrun Optimization, Transport Optimization, Isochrone, and Advanced COG, using both address-based and latitude/longitude inputs.

.A pyloghub package update on GitHub, ensuring Python users can leverage the latest capabilities in their analytical workflows.

With the launch of the Advanced Center of Gravity App, businesses can now address real-world logistical challenges with more precision and flexibility. Combined with enhancements to distance calculation, map configuration, and API integrations, this release strengthens Log-hub's commitment to delivering smarter, data-driven solutions.

For more details on these updates, visit Log-hub's website or explore our solutions on Microsoft AppSource.

