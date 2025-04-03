Impacted Family & Friends Suicide Prevention Resources Release Blended Hearts Online Courses Of Study

Wellness Workshop Table

Series producers Annemarie Matulis & Tracey Medeiros

A Voice at the Table

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Impacted Family & Friends (IFF) Blended Hearts Courses were developed in 2014 as a companion tool with the release of the documentary, A Voice at the Table – a call to action for suicide ideation & attempt survivors and their impacted family (IFF) & close friends. Originally, there were two separate sessions, one for ideation/attempt survivors and another for the IFFs. In 2016, they became“blended hearts” workshops. The worksheets have been tested, revised and updated in various locations nationwide.Co-developer Annemarie Matulis noted, "Our goal in 2014 was to fill a huge gap in resources. That need still exists."She added, "Our purpose is to help support family and friends emotionally impacted by a loved one's non-fatal suicidal experiences (attempt/ideation survivors). Many of our members have also been touched by suicide loss."Throughout 2025, twelve of the original in-person workshops will be transitioned to online, self-directed courses at . This action is the result of feedback from workshop participants. IFF Blended Hearts is not a“training,” but rather a more conversational exchange in a roundtable setting which is easily adaptable to self-study/self-assessment.Topics to be addressed include The Oxygen Mask Axiom, Frozen in Time, Control Does Not Equal Love, The Sandbox Spirituality, Anger, the Scorecard, Forgiveness, Dreams Matter, and The Wicked Awesome Wish List among others.All worksheets are based on peer-to-peer lived experience. Each course will list at least 3 Objectives that participants can expect to achieve."These roundtables and worksheets can be flexible and of support to:Suicide ideation/attempt survivors and their impacted family & friends (IFF) further along the recovery and healing path; Bereaved loss survivors; survivors of murder-suicide – these are not grief support tools but for those further along the recovery & healing path for self-assessment/soul care; IFFs of Substance; Misuse or Problem Gambling/Online Gaming addiction that may lead to ideation.All sessions can be adapted for young adults to seniors. This program was created by Annemarie Matulis and Tracey Pacheco Medeiros. All rights reserved.For more information contact: ...

Annemarie Matulis

Impacted Family & Friends

+1 508-922-7278

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.