Bhopal Municipal Corporation Increase 10 Pc Property Tax & 15 Pc Civic Charges

Bhopal, April 3 (IANS) Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a 10 per cent increase in property tax and 15 per cent consumer charges for water, sewerage and solid waste for the financial year 2025-26.

The proposal for the increase in property tax and consumer charges was made in the BMC's annual budget for the current financial year was presented on Thursday.

The step has been taken to improve the financial condition of the debt-ridden civic authority of the state capital.

Currently, water tax for households under 24,000 sqft is Rs 210 per month, while for larger properties, it is Rs 300 per month. However, the consumers falling under the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category are paying Rs 30 per month.

Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai presented BMC's budget of Rs 3,611.99 crore for the financial year 2025-26, an increase of over Rs 300 crore from the previous budget of more than Rs 3,300 crore.

The predicted income and expenditure are nearly identical, with a suggested deficit of Rs 110.07 crore after assigning a 5 per cent reserve.

Reading the budget in the Corporation's House on Thursday, Rai announced that BMC has proposed a 10 per cent increase for property tax and a 15 per cent increase in the rates of consumer charges, including water and solid waste.

The decision will affect around six lakh consumers in the city who are liable to pay property tax, and nearly 4 lakh consumers use water supplied from BMC.

The Opposition members (Congress Corporators) opposed the increase in property tax and civic charges.

In its annual budget for 2025-26, BMC will spend Rs 30 lakh for road repairing, Rs 11 crore for street lights and Rs 12 crore beautification of wide roads in the city.

Similarly, Rs 32 crore will be spent for establishing new 'visarjan ghats' (immersion ghat), and Rs 11 crore for drain cleaning.

Additionally, BMC has made a proposal to spend Rs 400 crore for building homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), while Rs 20 crore for establishing Gita Bhawan in Bhopal and will also spend Rs 30 crore in education.