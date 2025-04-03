FOX NEWS HAS BEST QUARTER IN HISTORY ON YOUTUBE NETTING OVER 1 BILLION VIDEO VIEWS

FOX News Leads All Brands in Video Views

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News finished the first quarter 2025 with over 1 billion video views, recording its best quarter in history, according to Emplifi. FOX News solidified itself as the top news brand on YouTube and marked the second consecutive quarter at number one in the news competitive set, surpassing nearest competitor MSNBC by 26%. For the quarter, FOX News secured 1.2 billion YouTube views according to Emplifi. Comparatively, MSNBC saw 945 million views, CNN lagged behind with 489 million views, NBC News only posted 391 million views, ABC News followed with 357 million views and CBS News had just 172 million views. Additionally, FOX News' YouTube views saw a 26% increase compared to fourth quarter 2024, which was previously the best quarter the network had on YouTube.

FOX Business secured 326 million YouTube views in the first quarter, leading the business news competitive set for the 13th consecutive quarter, according to Shareablee. CNBC saw just under 90 million YouTube views for the quarter, a 266% advantage for FOX Business. Bloomberg saw under 30 million views for the quarter.

The YouTube performance comes on the heels of a strong 2024 for FOX News Digital during which it led all news brands with multiplatform views and minutes, while posting growth across all key performance metrics, according to Comscore.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 23 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

