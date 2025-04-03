Truedialog Earns Top Ranking In Sixteen Key G2 SMS Marketing Reports

In addition, TrueDialog refreshes its website and CMO Recognized as a "CMO to Watch"

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDialog, a leading provider of enterprise-grade SMS texting solutions, today announced its outstanding performance in the G2 Spring 2025 reports, earning the #1 ranking in SMS Marketing for Competitive Pricing, Ease of Setup, and Two-Way Text Messaging. This recognition underscores TrueDialog's commitment to providing accessible, user-friendly SMS marketing solutions. This is the eighth consecutive report awarding TrueDialog High Performer status.

The company also made a strong debut in the small business segment with its inclusion in three new G2 reports: the Small-Business Usability Index, the Small Business Results Index, and the Small Business Implementation Index for SMS Marketing. Furthermore, TrueDialog was recognized as a High Performer across the Enterprise, Mid-Market, and overall SMS Marketing categories and earned the distinction of Best Estimated ROI for Small Business.

The G2 reports, based on authentic customer feedback, evaluate software vendors on crucial factors like customer satisfaction and market presence. TrueDialog has consistently received high praise for its transparent pricing, seamless integrations, and exceptional support. Customers highlight the platform's intuitiveness, with one stating, "TrueDialog offers an incredibly user-friendly platform that grows with our business needs." Another reviewer lauded their support as "second to none – always responsive and helpful."

"This recent recognition truly highlights TrueDialog's unwavering commitment to providing our customers with innovative, dependable, and intuitive messaging platforms that empower their communication strategies and drive their business forward," said Amanda McGuckin Hager, CMO of TrueDialog.

Spanning multiple industry segments and company sizes, TrueDialog's awards highlight the platform's ability to serve diverse industry needs. With transparent pricing, robust Salesforce, Hubspot, and Microsoft Dynamics integrations, and enterprise-grade security, TrueDialog continues to distinguish itself as a leader in the SMS marketing space.

The G2 Grid® Reports offer an in-depth look at the industry's top-performing solutions, grounded in honest user feedback. To learn more about TrueDialog's reviews or explore the platform's capabilities, visit G2's review page: .

Website Refresh

TrueDialog also recently refreshed its website to make it more product-forward and add additional social credibility. The site now includes a product features and functionality section, a cleaner resources section, and the social credibility of highlighting awards, customer success stories, and customer logos.

Leadership Recognition

TrueDialog's Chief Marketing Officer, Amanda McGuckin Hager, was recently named one of "50 CMOs to Watch in 2025" by Pavilion, the leading community for go-to-market leaders in B2B tech to connect, learn, and grow. Pavilion bills the list as "a celebration of the revolutionary marketing leaders pushing boundaries, driving change, and proving that marketing is so much more than just pipeline generation."

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog is a leading business SMS solutions provider. It empowers businesses of all sizes to send targeted text messaging to create material connections with prospects and customers. Customers in Marketing, Customer Success, and Sales use its award-winning platform to communicate effectively with consumers to drive business metrics. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Girl Scouts, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. For more information, visit TrueDialog .

