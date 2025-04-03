Ameritas Names Schommer New Senior Vice President, Risk And Compliance

Schommer joined Ameritas in 2017 as a second vice president, product management, before becoming the vice president of life product development in 2019. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Schommer earned the professional designation of Fellow of the Society of Actuaries in 2010 and has worked in the insurance industry for over 15 years. Schommer is a member of the Society of Actuaries and American Academy of Actuaries. He is also a member and past president of the Nebraska Actuaries Club.

