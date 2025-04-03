Arab America Foundation Announces 20 Under 20 Awardees--Class Of 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Emerging Leaders Are Shaping the Future of Arab America

- Warren David, President, Arab AmericaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Arab America Foundation announced the 20 Under 20 initiative awardees . Twenty Arab Americans from throughout the U.S. were announced. Judges from different states reviewed the applications anonymously without identification of name or ethnicity.The Awardees are: Meriam Ahmad, Majdi Alameddine, Yaman Albittar, Saif Almadani, Mariam Amin, Angelina Imad Ayoubi, Lina Baki, Bissan Elzein, John Fahoum, Lara Hammoud, Hamzah Kerdi, Amalia Kouzy, Roy Marina, Aisha Muhsin, Andrew Rahana, Michael Saleeby, Marlien William, Leonela Jabbour Yammine, Ramsey Zeidaan.20 Under 20 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights students (16- 20 years old) who achieved spectacular academic success, work/internships, community service, extracurricular activities, clubs, sports, music, arts, and writing. We also acknowledge achievements demonstrating outstanding leadership, dedication to a career path, new initiatives, and commitment to Arab American heritage and culture.“Each of these young leaders is a beacon of hope for our community and our nation,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America.“Their passion, perseverance, and pride in their Arab heritage inspire us all. They are shaping their futures and the future of Arab America with courage, compassion, and an unshakable sense of identity.”The awardees are aged 20 and under, excel in their studies, work actively in their communities to help their peers, and demonstrate a commitment to their Arab heritage. The competition was open to all students who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent. All awardees have shown remarkable leadership in their academics and extracurricular activities. They have exemplified what it means to be an Arab American in an increasingly multinational world.The Arab America Foundation and its board are grateful for the leadership of the initiative's coordinators, Nabelah Ghareeb and Elias T. Khalil, and for the prestigious panel of judges.The 20 Under 20 awardees for the class of 2025 will be honored at the Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit in the fall at a date to be announced.About the Arab America FoundationThe Arab America Foundation (AAF) ( ) is a non-profit (501(c)(3)) educational and cultural organization. Its mission is to promote Arab heritage and empower Arab Americans, educate Americans about Arab identity and culture, and connect Arab Americans with other communities.

