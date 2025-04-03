Erstad Announces Leadership Evolution, Strengthening Their Future In Architecture And Interior Design

Boise Architecture Firm Builds on 27 Years of Excellence with a Clear Vision Forward

- Andy Erstad, AIA, Founding Partner of Erstad

BOISE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- erstad , a leading architecture and interior design firm, proudly announces a strategic leadership evolution that builds upon their 27-year legacy of innovation and excellence. Founding Partner Andy Erstad, AIA, continues to shape the firm's vision while Katrina Kulm, AIA, steps into the role of Managing Partner. As part of this evolution, Adrienne Lane-Martin, Principal of Interiors, and Sherri Potter, Finance Director, will transition out of their roles as partners to focus on their respective leadership positions, where they will remain instrumental in the firm's success.

Since their founding in 1998, erstad has built a reputation for thoughtful design, integrity, and collaboration. Andy Erstad shares, ​​“Our firm has always been about more than just great architecture - it's about the people we work with and the communities we serve. This transition marks the next chapter in our journey, building on our success while embracing new opportunities to grow and innovate. Katrina has been an integral part of that growth over the past decade, and I have full confidence in her leadership and the direction she's taking the firm.”

As Managing Partner, Katrina Kulm represents the future of erstad. With more than a decade of leadership within the firm, she has guided impactful projects including the Idaho Youth Ranch campus and various educational facilities across the region. Her leadership marks a significant milestone not only in erstad's continued evolution, but also in the future of women leaders in the architecture and design industry.

Kulm shares,“The strength of erstad has always been in our people and our shared passion for creating meaningful spaces. This transition is about honoring our past while looking ahead to a bright future, where we continue to serve our clients and communities with the same dedication and excellence.”

As Principal, Adrienne Lane-Martin will continue elevating interior design innovation, and Sherri Potter, Finance Director, will concentrate on strengthening financial stability and operational efficiency. Chad Weltzin, AIA, also continues in his role as a key member of the leadership team and one of the firm's leading design principals, helping to shape the creative direction and uphold design excellence across projects. While they have long played key roles in these areas, this transition allows them to expand their impact even further.

erstad remains dedicated to their mission: enriching communities through design. This leadership shift strengthens erstad's foundation, reinforcing stability, longevity, and commitment to the community and design excellence.

“We've built something great, and now we have the opportunity to make it even better,” says Erstad.“With this team in place, and with Katrina by my side as my fellow partner, I have full confidence that erstad will continue to thrive for decades to come.”

About erstad:

erstad was founded in 1998. In our 27 years of business, we have designed, directed, and completed building projects of every size and variety. Our professional focus is on design, creativity, excellence, and bringing value to the community we serve. Our commitment to collaboration and community is paramount, steering us to uphold our core values: community, relationships, integrity, and creativity.

