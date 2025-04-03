O-RAN Software Community Advances Open RAN Innovation With J And K Releases, Fostering Better Alignment With Industry Groups And Standards To Further Open RAN Adoption

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The J and K releases demonstrate how the O-RAN SC is meeting industry demands for open, efficient, and modular RAN software solutions. The releases also address critical issues such as interoperability, security, and scalability, paving the way for widespread adoption of open-source technologies across the telecommunications ecosystem.

"Open-source innovation is critical to accelerating the adoption of open and intelligent RAN, and projects like the O-RAN SC are poised to lead the way," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT at The Linux Foundation. "The work being done in this community is essential in reducing resources required for commercial and product offerings during the transition to next-generation technology. The recent releases represent the next step in that journey."

"In partnership with the Linux Foundation, O-RAN ALLIANCE established the O-RAN Software Community to provide the RAN industry with efficient open-source software solutions, helping to advance the development of open and intelligent RAN solutions," said Chih-Lin I, Co-chair of O-RAN ALLIANCE's Technical Steering Committee and China Mobile Chief Scientist, Wireless Technologies, China Mobile Research Institute. "We support expanding cooperation among software communities to broaden the range of open-source functions for developers and operators deploying them in their networks. A big thank you to all contributors driving the open-source innovation."

Key Features and Highlights

The J and K releases reflect critical advancements in the O-RAN SC's mission to enable open, intelligent, and interoperable RAN technologies. These releases drive open-source adoption, improving interoperability, integration, and AI/ML support. Notable examples include RIC Testing as a Platform (RIC-TaaP) , a collaboration with Orange that advances xApp/rApp design and testing, and an OAM solution for Distributed RAN , showcased at India Mobile Congress 2024, enhancing real-time network management.



J Release: The J release delivered significant advancements, including:



Improved integration and collaboration with OAI.



Enhanced rApp Manager and Service Manager with new sample rApps.



Introduction of a Python-based O1 Simulator and topology generator.

AI/ML framework updates with Kubeflow integration and R1AP v6.0 support.

K Release: Marking the community's December milestone, the K release built on this progress with:



New AI/ML APIs for model management, along with retraining pipelines and SDKs for feature and model storage.



Kubernetes operators for RIC deployment and OKD O-Cloud bare-metal support. Enhanced xApp support and improved integration between O-RAN SC DU and OAI components.

"These releases underscore the power of collaboration within the O-RAN SC," said David Kinsey, Expert Member of Technical Staff, AT&T and Co-Chair for the O-RAN Software Community. "In alignment with the O-RAN ALLIANCE, the O-RAN SC addresses real-world challenges and delivers solutions that advance the adoption of open-source technologies in telecommunications."

Looking Ahead

The O-RAN SC will continue to prioritize innovation and collaboration in 2025, focusing on key advancements expected in the upcoming L release. These include the introduction of a new simulator, the development of additional xApps, enhancements to the AI/ML framework, and improved integration between the O-RAN SC O-DU and OAI. The community remains committed to expanding deployment use cases, refining technical documentation, and fostering deeper engagement within the telecommunications and open-source communities.

To learn more about O-RAN SC and the J and K releases, as well as what the community has contributed in earlier releases, visit .

