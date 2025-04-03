OCEAN CASINO RESORT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH FAMED RESTAURATEUR STEPHEN STARR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "It feels like a full circle moment for me to work on restaurant projects in Atlantic City, a place where I formed some of my finest childhood memories, both at the beach and on America's most popular boardwalk, where I worked as a teenager," said. "I'm excited to work with the team at Ocean Casino Resort to develop two new dining concepts this summer."

Starr is the visionary and creative force behind STARR Restaurants, one of the largest multi-concept and independent restaurant groups in the country. Over the last two decades, Stephen Starr has transformed Philadelphia into one of the most vibrant restaurant cities in America. His trend-setting success, both in his hometown and in New York, Washington DC and Florida, has earned him multiple honors, including "Restaurateur of the Year" from both bon appétit and Zagat and "Outstanding Restaurateur" from the James Beard Foundation.

The two restaurant concepts are expected to open this summer and will be located on the lobby level across from The Park.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT

Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C.

About STARR Restaurants

Founded in 1995 by Stephen Starr, Philadelphia‐based Starr Restaurants is one of the largest multi‐concept restaurant groups in the country. STARR continues to lead the pack in merging culinary artistry with cutting edge design; so much so that in 2017 Stephen Starr was bestowed with the "Outstanding Restaurateur" award by the James Beard Foundation.

SOURCE Ocean Casino Resort