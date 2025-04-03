Stay With Style In The City, TOOR Hotel Opens In Downtown Toronto

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Located in the heart of Toronto, TOOR Hotel is a striking architectural landmark set out over 33 storeys. The property offers 232 guest rooms and suites designed for style and comfort, with 181 premium residential rental units, and an array of elevated amenities-including destination dining at the Muse Bistro + Bar, valet parking, a 1,500-square-foot fitness centre and yoga studio, a 3,000-square-foot southern terrace on the 14th floor, and an additional 1,000-square-feet of meeting and event space.

A Stylish Hub in the Heart of Toronto

Curated to offer a distinctive and inspired experience for the modern traveller, TOOR Hotel provides easy access to the best of Toronto. Centrally located in the Garden District in downtown Toronto, TOOR Hotel is the perfect hub to access the financial district, historic sites, green spaces, world-class shopping, dining, arts, and theatre. The hotel serves as the perfect locale for exploring Toronto. Whether browsing vibrant markets or unwinding at Muse Bistro + Bar, guests can enjoy an experience that is bespoke and memorable.

"TOOR Hotel is a contemporary take on modern hospitality-where striking design, unparalleled views, and convenient amenities come together to create a one-of-a-kind stay," said Sukhdev Toor, President and CEO of the Manga Hotel Group. "From the downtown Toronto positioning to our thoughtfully designed spaces and architecture, every detail has been thoughtfully considered. We are thrilled to open our doors and welcome travellers with the warmth of true Canadian hospitality."

Featuring curated amenities, floor-to-ceiling in-suite windows, and custom artwork, TOOR Hotel is designed to inspire connection and comfort. With a commitment to supporting Toronto, TOOR Hotel highlights the best of the city with personalized touches including locally sourced amenities and offerings. TOOR Hotel crafts a unique stay for guests that evokes sophistication, style, and character. Guests can experience a truly Canadian stay with the country's largest city at its doorstep.

Design-Forward Rooms Provide Urban Escape

TOOR Hotel's guest rooms and suites feature the best in Canadian design inspired by Toronto's vibrant parks and green spaces. Guest rooms and suites welcome relaxation with contemporary interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and modern amenities including 55" televisions and Nespresso machines. The washrooms have been designed with custom artwork and soothing colours, pulling the room's atmosphere into additional spaces. All guest rooms and suites have Lutron lighting to create a custom atmosphere with its range of smart controls.

Muse Bistro + Bar: Inspired Gathering

TOOR Hotel offers destination dining and gathering spaces at the Muse Bistro + Bar. The two-story restaurant, which is over 2,500 square feet, features a ground floor with space for meetings, working and for those grabbing a quick bite on-the-go. The second floor will offer a more refined dining experience alongside an additional 1,000 square feet of meeting and event space. A contemporary dining experience, with easy-to-love menus, handcrafted cocktails, and an extensive wine list, Muse Bistro + Bar offers exceptional food, drink and ambiance for visitors and locals alike.

Fitness With a View

Guests can recharge in the state-of-the-art 1,500 square foot fitness and yoga studio, featuring Peloton bikes, rowers and top-tier equipment. Located on the 14th floor, the space boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic city views, along with a terrace for fresh-air workouts or moments of relaxation.

A Bold New Addition to Toronto's Skyline

Designed as a gateway to Toronto, TOOR Hotel's striking façade is adorned with copper-coloured circles inspired by the surrounding Garden District. Its floating communal spaces, dramatic diagonal supports, and playful glass elements make it a bold architectural statement that seamlessly blends modernity with Toronto's historic charm.

With its combination of elevated hospitality, thoughtful design, and deep connection to the city, TOOR Hotel serves as a stylish gateway to Toronto, inviting guests to "Stay with Style in the City." This hotel is the first property to open under the TOOR Hotel brand. A second location is scheduled to open this year in Soho, New York City.

For more information and to book a stay, visit .

About Manga Hotel Group

Manga Hotel Group is one of the largest privately held hospitality companies in Canada specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate. The company focuses on high-quality residences, independent hotels and hotels affiliated with brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and InterContinental Hotel Group in Canada and the United States. Manga's combined portfolio consists of 33 hotels with over 6,000 rooms and an additional 1,250 rooms in the pipeline primarily located in downtown Toronto as well as 7 high-rise residential rental developments comprising over 4,000 units and an additional 2,200 low-rise houses in the pipeline. Manga Hotels has been acquiring, developing, investing in, and operating hotels for over 35 years. With expertise in strategic investments and the successful operation of the properties it owns and manages, Manga is a leader in the hospitality industry. Visit mangahotels for more information.

About TOOR Hotel

TOOR Hotel is an upscale hotel that offers a distinctive and inspired experience curated for the modern traveler. Backed by a history of excellence in hotel operations, TOOR Hotel is proudly Canadian and represents the values its citizens are known for globally – hospitality and approachability. Design-forward, comfortable, and memorable, TOOR Hotel features destination dining, valet parking, a 1,500- square-foot fitness center and yoga studio, a 3,000-square-foot southern terrace on the 14th floor, and an additional 1,000-square-feet of meeting and event space. Transforming Toronto's skyline, this upscale property provides the perfect setting for embracing the vibrant and diverse experiences the city has to offer. Stay with style in the city at TOOR Hotel. Visit toorhotel for more information.

