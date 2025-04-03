Quicklogic To Exhibit At HEART Conference In Monterey

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and User Tools, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, is exhibiting at the HEART 2025 Conference in Monterey, California.

Dates and Times:

Monday, April 7: 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Tuesday, April 8: 8:30 am – 9:00 pm

Booth: 26

QuickLogic will showcase how its adaptable embedded FPGA (eFPGA) technology equips developers with the freedom to fine-tune and scale their designs. By leveraging the AustralisTM eFPGA IP Generator, QuickLogic can rapidly create custom eFPGA IP cores tailored to each customer's unique use-case requirements-providing the optimal balance of power, performance, and area (PPA).

Recent additions to the supported process portfolio include Intel® 18A, GlobalFoundries® (GF) 12LP and 22FDX®, TSMC® N12eTM, and UMC 22nm. Over three decades of industry experience have made QuickLogic a trusted partner in Aerospace and Defense, delivering eFPGA IP, purpose-built FPGA devices, and FPGA design tools that meet Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) constraints while satisfying rigorous demands for security, reliability, and longevity-even in the most extreme environments.

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for industrial, aerospace, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit .

