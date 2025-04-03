Cerity Partners Welcomes Cook Wealth
"A partnership with Cook Wealth has always been a partnership for life," said Brian Cook, Executive Chairman of Cook Wealth. "Joining Cerity Partners allows us to continue delivering on that promise-helping clients navigate the big decisions, beautiful milestones, and everything in between."
Stradley Ronon provided legal counsel for Cook Wealth.
About Cerity Partners
Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized full-service wealth management firm serving high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leadership teams, and nonprofit organizations. Visit ceritypartners to learn more.
About Cook Wealth
Cook Wealth is a Raleigh wealth management firm offering financial advising, tax advising, and investment management services for professionals, business owners, and retirees across the nation.
