Cerity Partners Welcomes Cook Wealth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Cook Wealth's talented team and deep client relationships reflect a clear commitment to holistic, client-first service," said Claire O'Keefe, Partner & Head of Partner Development at Cerity Partners. "This merger not only expands our footprint in the Raleigh market but also deepens our ability to serve private and corporate clients with personalized solutions. We're thrilled to welcome them to the firm."

"A partnership with Cook Wealth has always been a partnership for life," said Brian Cook, Executive Chairman of Cook Wealth. "Joining Cerity Partners allows us to continue delivering on that promise-helping clients navigate the big decisions, beautiful milestones, and everything in between."

Stradley Ronon provided legal counsel for Cook Wealth.

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized full-service wealth management firm serving high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leadership teams, and nonprofit organizations. Visit ceritypartners to learn more.

About Cook Wealth

Cook Wealth is a Raleigh wealth management firm offering financial advising, tax advising, and investment management services for professionals, business owners, and retirees across the nation.

