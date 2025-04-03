Ice Mobility Announces Authorized Verizon Accessory Distribution Partnership And Kicks-Off Brand Refresh

Strategic Evolution Positions Company for Next Phase of Growth in Rapidly Changing Mobility Landscape

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice Mobility today announced its selection as an authorized Verizon accessory distribution partner and unveiled the first step in its brand refresh with an updated website and logo. This milestone marks a significant evolution for the company.

With over a decade of industry experience and a network that serves 36,000 retail stores annually, Ice Mobility has implemented strategic changes under the leadership of CEO Michael Magner. The company has shifted from a handset-centric approach to a broader strategy that includes enhanced focus on accessories and services, adopting a more technology-driven and innovative market perspective.

The updated website and logo represent the initial phase of bringing the brand into a more current and modern look and feel. More importantly, the Verizon relationship strengthens the company's market position as it continues its transformation from a distributor serving underserved markets to a leading supply chain provider offering end-to-end logistics, distribution, and value-added services.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Ice Mobility," said Michael Magner, CEO of Ice Mobility. "This moment signals not just the beginning of a new chapter-but the dawn of a bold new era. Over the past two years, we've strategically sharpened our focus, deepened key partnerships, and positioned ourselves for long-term growth. Verizon has been a leading customer in our journey, and we're energized by the opportunities ahead as we grow together in an ever-evolving industry. In a world of constant change, Ice Mobility is not just adapting-we're advancing. With Verizon by our side, we're stronger, more agile, and more energized than ever. We move forward with confidence, clarity, and a clear vision."

"Ice Mobility has demonstrated exceptional capabilities in distribution and partner support," said Farah Chaudhry, Associate Vice President, Product, Verizon. "Their customer-focused approach and commitment to innovation align perfectly with Verizon's values. We're pleased to welcome them as an authorized accessory distributor and look forward to working together to deliver industry-leading solutions to our shared customers."

Looking ahead, Ice Mobility is poised to leverage its enhanced position to deliver scalable solutions for partners of all sizes who value reliability, agility, and industry-leading experience in the rapidly evolving mobility landscape.

About Ice Mobility

Ice Mobility is a leading supply chain solutions provider specializing in end-to-end logistics, distribution, and value-added services for the wireless industry. The company combines industry expertise with innovative approaches to help partners navigate the rapidly evolving accessories industry. Founded over a decade ago and headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, Ice Mobility serves clients nationwide, committed to excellence, agility, and forward-thinking solutions. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Ice Mobility

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED