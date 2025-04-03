Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Scaffolding Hoist System (CHK-2209)

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional in the construction industry and wanted to create a new hoist system for scaffolding," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the SCAFFOLDING HOIST SYSTEM. My design can be used with any standard electric hoist device, and it would improve the safety and efficiency of the hoist."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved hoist system for builders'/contractors' scaffolding. In doing so, it allows the user to remove debris or raise supplies/materials to the platform in a more efficient manner. As a result, it increases safety, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for demolition contractors, roofers, masons, and building contractors. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-2209, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

