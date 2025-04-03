New Ranger Select Service Program Delivers Professional Installation And Training For Wheel Service Equipment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide program offers unmatched on-site factory support

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Division of BendPak has launched the Ranger SelectTM service program to provide professional installation, setup and on-site training for new Ranger wheel balancers, tire changers, and brake lathes across the United States.

Ranger Select combines top-tier equipment with expert installation and support. Factory-trained professionals ensure that each piece of equipment is expertly positioned, rigorously tested, and calibrated for peak performance.

Ranger Select experts also deliver in-person training at the customer's location, so technicians know from the beginning how to properly operate and maximize the potential of the new Ranger equipment. This training not only boosts performance, it also enhances workplace safety, reducing the likelihood of accidents and lowering workers' compensation claims. Plus, properly trained techs are less likely to make errors, resulting in better customer satisfaction and more return business.

“Ranger Select helps customers get the most out of their new Ranger equipment from day one,” says Dave Wiederschall, sales manager.“It eliminates wasted time figuring out how to set up and use the equipment, helping customers be more productive and efficient.”

Ranger Select is sold as an available package with new Ranger wheel service equipment. Customers who prefer the DIY approach can still opt purchase the equipment alone without installation and training.

Ranger Select packages also include detailed guidance on factory-suggested periodic maintenance and recommended upkeep, helping customers keep the equipment in optimal condition throughout its lifecycle.

