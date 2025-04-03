Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GOGL – Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2025


2025-04-03 11:16:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“GOGL” or the“Company”) advises that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on May 8, 2025. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 7, 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, will be distributed and made available on the Company's website at prior to the meeting.

April 3, 2025

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



MENAFN03042025004107003653ID1109387343

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search